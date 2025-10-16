Oracle’s new marketplace is a one-stop shop for enterprise AI agents
The cloud giant is the latest in a string of firms to launch AI marketplaces
Oracle has announced the launch of a new marketplace where customers can access a range of AI agents.
Unveiled at the company’s annual CloudWorld conference, the cloud computing giant said the move aims to ramp up agentic AI adoption and provide enterprises with a variety of options.
The marketplace will primarily feature AI agent templates and options from approved Oracle partners and systems integrators, but independent software vendors such as Box, Stripe, and Loqate are also featured.
“The age of intelligent automation has arrived, and in order to stay competitive, organisations need solutions that are powerful, scalable, and easy to adopt,” said Chris Leone, executive vice president of applications development at Oracle.
“With Oracle AI Agent Marketplace, we’re helping our customers fast-track enterprise AI adoption, address their unique business needs, and streamline operations by bringing our growing network of partner expertise directly into our AI ecosystem”.
So what can Oracle customers expect from the new marketplace setup?
Under the hood of the Oracle AI Agent Marketplace
The new marketplace will feature partner-built agent templates that customers can choose based on their individual needs.
A host of systems integrators from the Oracle PartnerNetwork are involved in the scheme, the company revealed, including IBM Consulting, Wipro, Apex IT, and more.
Other systems integrators such as Accenture, Deloitte, KPMG, and PwC also have agent templates for joint customers.
As an example, Oracle pointed to KPMG’s Purchase Order Item Price History agent, which is designed to help enterprises streamline procurement processes.
“It can reduce manual research time and deliver deeper insights to optimize negotiation strategies by providing rapid access to historical purchase order data such as previous suppliers, purchase dates, average price over past orders, and actionable pricing insights for current orders,” the company explained in a statement.
One-stop agent shops are the new big thing
The launch of the Oracle service marks the latest in a string of marketplace launches from big AI and cloud providers in recent months.
In September, Microsoft announced the launch of its own marketplace where customers can pick and choose from a range of in-house and third-party product options.
The ‘Microsoft Marketplace’ features products spanning cloud solutions, AI applications, and agent templates for enterprise users.
Elsewhere, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has continually updated its Bedrock service. First launched in mid-2024,
Amazon Bedrock was initially intended as a marketplace for AI models, providing customers with access to tools from Anthropic, OpenAI, and its own in-house options – agents are now available through the marketplace.
