Battery technology for single phase UPS systems: VRLA vs. Li-ion
An overview of li-ion batteries in comparison to VRLA batteries for singlephase UPS applications
Lithium-ion battery prices have decreased over the years and are now becoming a more viable option for edge computing and other distributed IT environments.
Lithium-ion also provides more battery life and a longer lifecycle than VRLAs. This makes lithium-ion an easier option for installation and maintenance.
In fact, a 10-year Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) analysis shows that lithium-ion costs less than VRLA batteries despite their capital cost premium.
This paper provides a brief overview of li-ion batteries in comparison to VRLA batteries for single-phase UPS applications.
