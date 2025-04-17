Modernize Active Directory: Break Free from the Limitations of AD
Augment your IT environment without disrupting it—get more from Active Directory
Just because you use Active Directory doesn’t mean you have to forgo the ability to seamlessly support your ever-changing environment. Just ask Kate, a fictional IT admin representing the journey many AD users take to enable better flexibility and control without deprecating their Active Directory instance.
Uncover how you can take the path to modernizing and expanding your Active Directory instance to better support modern work challenges by integrating with JumpCloud’s open directory platform.
Download the eBook to learn:
- Why it can be difficult to move on from Active Directory, and the reasons why some organizations decide to augment their implementation instead of removing it altogether
- The limitations of Active Directory in a modern work environment—and how you can overcome them and future-proof your IT stack by integrating with JumpCloud’s open directory platform
- The range of functionalities you can offload to JumpCloud and how to do so easily and at your own pace
Get the ITPro daily newsletter
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
-
IT & Security: The Critical Alliance Against Cyber Threats
Actionable tips for creating a unified defense
By ITPro
-
Darktrace unveils tailored AI models with a twist for its cybersecurity agent
News Darktrace has announced new AI models for its agentic AI security tool, but it's taken a novel approach to tackle hallucinations.
By Rory Bathgate
-
Spiceworks review
Reviews Keeping track of your IT infrastructure doesn't have to be expensive or complicated as Karl Wright discovers.
By Karl Wright