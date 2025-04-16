Zero Standing Privilege: Automating Cybersecurity Without Disrupting Productivity
Discover how to secure your organization against modern cyber threats with a practical, cost-effective approach. This whitepaper explores the concept of Zero Standing Privileges (ZSP) and how it can drastically reduce your risk of breach—even without a massive security team. If you're ready to build a Zero Trust environment that actually works, this is your guide.
Get the ITPro daily newsletter
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
-
Why keeping track of AI assistants can be a tricky business
Column Making the most of AI assistants means understanding what they can do – and what the workforce wants from them
By Stephen Pritchard
-
Nvidia braces for a $5.5 billion hit as tariffs reach the semiconductor industry
News The chipmaker says its H20 chips need a special license as its share price plummets
By Bobby Hellard
-
Cyber attacks against UK firms dropped by 10% last year, but experts say don't get complacent
News More than four-in-ten UK businesses were hit by a cyber attack last year, marking a decrease on the year prior – but security experts have warned enterprises to still remain vigilant.
By Emma Woollacott
-
Unlock profitability with Cove Data Protection
Whitepaper Agile risk management starts with a common language
By ITPro
-
Ransomware missteps that can cost you
Whitepaper Agile risk management starts with a common language
By ITPro
-
The big book of selling data protection
Whitepaper Agile risk management starts with a common language
By ITPro
-
London council claims it faces 20,000 cyber attacks per day
News Hammersmith and Fulham Council reportedly faces up to 20,000 attempted cyber attacks each day.
By Emma Woollacott
-
Detection is not enough: Exposed assets require rapid mitigation to reduce and eliminate risk
Whitepaper Agile risk management starts with a common language
By ITPro
-
850,000 patients may have been affected in the Globe Life breach after firm revises victim list
News US insurer Globe Life has revealed more than 850,000 patients may have been impacted in a data breach after initially believing only around 5,000 were impacted.
By Nicole Kobie
-
Tata Technologies hit by ransomware attack
News A ransomware attack forced the technology provider to shut down several IT services
By Solomon Klappholz