Zero Standing Privilege: Automating Cybersecurity Without Disrupting Productivity

Discover how to secure your organization against modern cyber threats with a practical, cost-effective approach. This whitepaper explores the concept of Zero Standing Privileges (ZSP) and how it can drastically reduce your risk of breach—even without a massive security team. If you're ready to build a Zero Trust environment that actually works, this is your guide.

