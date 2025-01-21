Fortinet’s tested and validated architectures for cloud network security
Fortinet's tested and validated architectures for cloud network security.
Speed up cloud deployment and improve security posture by leveraging a proven reference architecture. Read the white paper to see validated architectures for:
- Routed ingress traffic inspection
- Routed egress traffic inspection
- East-west traffic inspection
- Secure SD-WAN
Provided by Fortinet
