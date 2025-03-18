Azure cost optimization
Eight-week service offering built to help businesses achieve annual cost savings on Azure Cloud Service
Cloud computing allows businesses to scale efficiently, reduce costs, and deploy applications with much greater flexibility than traditional on-premises data centers.
Azure offers significant cost advantages through commodity hardware and global data center access. This report reveals how US Cloud optimizes and secures Azure cloud environments.
Here’s what you’ll learn:
- How you can save 30% on annual Azure costs
- How to improve security posture, compliance, and resilience against threats
- How to integrate Cloud Center of Excellence, Azure Cost Optimization, and Azure Security Assessment
Download now
Provided by US Cloud
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Focus Report 2025 - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.