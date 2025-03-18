The Microsoft Unified Support replacement

CIOs face the challenge of balancing the demands of maintaining reliable legacy IT systems with the need to deliver solutions that help them stay competitive. Proactive services help improve the health of your IT infrastructure and operations.

This report explains how US Cloud is a more affordable and efficient alternative for enterprises that want Microsoft support.

Reasons to work with US Cloud:

  • Superior response times
  • Trusted by 73 Fortune 500 brands
  • Comprehensive coverage of Microsoft technologies
  • 98% of our customers have saved at least 30%, compared to MS Unified

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

