FIFA has been hit by a data breach, according to reports, after falling victim to a suspected social engineering attack.

In a statement given to ITPro, the global sporting body said that attackers gained access to a “limited set of personal and business information”. The organization has not confirmed what specific data was accessed.

"FIFA is working closely with the relevant authorities, including law enforcement," a spokesperson said.

FIFA condemns in the strongest possible terms the unlawful acquisition and publication of information, particularly personal data. Such actions constitute a serious and unacceptable violation of privacy and can have significant consequences for the individuals concerned."

Latest Videos From IT Pro Watch full video here:

However, the incident is not thought to be a result of attackers compromising FIFA technology or systems, according to BBC reporting , and was instead driven by “impersonating and taking advantage of staff”.

FIFA has not revealed any specific details of how the breach occurred.

“We’re seeing more regular high-profile attacks come down to pitfalls in cyber basics,” said Tim Rawlins, senior adviser and security director at security firm NCC Group.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Attackers are using the same social engineering techniques that they have deployed for decades to trick their way into increasingly complex networks and systems.”

Handsome Boy Hacking Club claims responsibility

Credit for the attack has been claimed by a group calling itself the Handsome Boy Hacking Club, which posted a now-deleted post on social media platform X claiming to have access to 12GB of internal FIFA files.

A leak site belonging to the group lists a number of other supposed victims alongside the FIFA breach, including US internet provider Frontier Communications, gunmaker Smith & Wesson, and healthcare provider UCHealth.

The group first emerged earlier this month, with threat intelligence trackers logging its activity from 14 November and its leak site appearing on 19 November.

“This has the hallmarks of a financially motivated cyber crime, or hacking for renown and recognition, rather than something more serious,” said Joe Hancock, Partner and Head of Cyber Risk and Complex Investigations at law firm Mishcon de Reya.

“The attack on Fifa is a good example of why brand matters to attackers. Even a small breach at a high-profile brand will attract headlines. It does appear to be a single system compromise or limited attack on a small amount of data but of course the seriousness will depend on what information has been accessed.”

It is currently unclear how serious these prospective breaches are - and whether they have been verified - but the UCHealth incident was supposedly based on attackers gaining unauthorised access to Microsoft Cloud accounts for two employees.

As a result, the company informed 129,000 people that their data might have been breached.

“[Handsome Boy Hacking Club] are not a well-known group,” Hancock added, “and may be a rebrand from another group or individuals. Other leaks on the HBHC site seem to indicate a countdown timer before disclosure, which may indicate a ransom was demanded and not paid, which is a common tactic we see.”

ITPro approached FIFA for comment, but did not receive a response by time of publication.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.

You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.