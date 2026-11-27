Cloudera has cut the ribbon on a new digital sovereignty solution designed to provide enterprises with jurisdictional, operational, and technical control over their data and AI environments.

Dubbed Cloudera for Digital Sovereignty, the offering combines Cloudera Anywhere Cloud, the firm’s Open Data Lakehouse and Unified Data Fabric, as well as natively integrated Mistral open-weight models and Mistral Forge.

The vendor said it will enable deployments of governed data and private AI across sovereign clouds, private data centers, and fully air-gapped environments, while providing consistent governance and security.

Built on open standards and an open source foundation, the solution also aims to help organizations control where individual workloads run, as well as adapt to evolving regulatory or operational requirements without requiring data migrations or proprietary lock-in.

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In an announcement, Cloudera chief technology officer Sergio Gago highlighted the need for digital sovereignty to be an architectural decision rather than a retrospective compliance practice.

"As AI becomes more autonomous and embedded in critical operations, enterprises need to know that their data, models, and infrastructure can remain under their control even as technology and regulatory requirements change,” he said.

A foundation for sovereign AI

The launch comes as regulatory and data sovereignty requirements continue to pose significant challenges for enterprises looking to scale their AI initiatives.

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Cloudera said its new solution builds on its existing sovereignty capabilities, which include support from the AWS European Sovereign Cloud and its strategic partnership with Mistral, to give organizations greater choice and control over their data, models, infrastructure, and intellectual property.

The platform includes zero-trust access controls, policies, and data lineage to maintain consistent governance across sovereign cloud and private infrastructure, as well as support compliance readiness for requirements such as the EU AI Act, DORA, CADA, and NIS2.

It also extends access and governance policies to the enterprise data that AI agents retrieve and use, with integrated Mistral open-weight models able to run alongside governed data.

The vendor said this will enable organizations to develop agentic workflows and customize models locally while keeping sensitive enterprise data within existing security boundaries.

“We’re giving organizations a foundation they can build on for the long term, so they can adopt the next generation of AI without having to rethink their sovereignty strategy every time the technology evolves," Gago added.

An expanding European partner ecosystem

Alongside the new solution, Cloudera also revealed that it is expanding its European partner ecosystem in a bid to broaden infrastructure and implementation options.

The firm is working with European providers such as Exoscale, Aruba, and Data Reply, pairing their cloud and infrastructure platforms with its own data and AI capabilities.

By expanding its network of sovereign cloud and implementation partners, Cloudera said it is providing greater flexibility to combine sovereign deployments with other cloud and on-premises infrastructure – without forcing organizations to shift their entire data estates into a single environment or create isolated security boundaries.

“Governance, strategic control, and choice are top priorities for organizations across Italy and Europe,” commented Fabio Ciolino, head of cloud and data at Aruba.

“By combining Aruba’s infrastructure with Cloudera’s data platform and our complementary cloud and AI capabilities, we share an ambition to empower businesses with flexibility and security over their entire data lifecycle.”

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