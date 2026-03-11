Acer marks 50th birthday with AI-powered TravelMate P2 and P4 models
TravelMate finally gets its upgrade to AI PC, as Acer reaffirms its commitment to SMBs
Acer has celebrated its 50th birthday in Milan by launching a new line-up of Copilot+ TravelMate P2 and P4 models.
The new line-up includes 14in AI PC P4 and P4 Spin models, and 16in and 14in models for P2. The TravelMate P-series is a core business range for Acer, aimed at SMB and public sector users.
These are the first to feature AI and Copilot+ capabilities and are powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors.
According to Acer, the new line-up offers a combination of performance, productivity, and security, and highlights its continued commitment to the SMB market.
“As IT and operations departments across sectors explore how AI can help their organization, Acer is committed to offering a dedicated product portfolio and leveraging our commercial expertise to accelerate AI transformation in the way that is right for them,” Acer’s EMEA vice president, Massimiliano Rossi, said.
“To accomplish this, Acer’s new TravelMate Copilot+ PCs are purpose-built for AI-powered performance, streamlined productivity, and multi-layered enterprise-grade security.”
A key selling point for the new models is their on-device AI capabilities. These include ‘Acer PurifiedVoice’ and ‘Acer PurifiedView’, which offer AI-powered noise reduction and clearer video on virtual meetings. There’s also ‘TravelMateSense’, which optimizes battery usage.
For security, the new laptops feature a suite of protections, namely Acer’s new Chassis Intrusion Alarm. This is an optional feature that notifies a user if their device casing has been opened without authorization.
Under the hood of the Acer TravelMate P4
The new AI-powered P4 comes in two different builds; one is a standard 14in laptop, and the other (also 14in) is the classic Spin model.
Both are thinner and lighter than the previous generation; featuring a 3K display with 16:10 aspect ratios.
The Spin 14 is convertible, with a hinge that opens up 360 degrees. It has a touchscreen and includes a very thin stylus that’s housed alongside the ports.
The whole device is just 1.19 kg, and both models come with a built-in fingerprint sensor and backlit keyboards.
P2 16 AI and P2 14 AI
The P2 models of TravelMate are notebooks that offer high-performance experiences unique to Copilot+ PCs while maintaining long-lasting battery life.
These come with rapid fast charging tech with up to 80% charge in just an hour, or 50% in 30 minutes, according to Acer.
The TravelMate P2 16 AI is the largest display option and has more appeal for content creators and professionals who need extra screen space for multitasking or handling data-heavy workloads.
All four TravelMate laptops will be available across Europe from June.
