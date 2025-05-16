Acer's new Swift Edge 14 AI is a Copilot+ MacBook Air killer

Acer has announced the launch of new ultra-thin Copilot+ PCs in a major update to its Swift device family.

Unveiled at the Computex 2025 show in Taiwan, the Swift Edge 14 AI and Swift Go AI Series boast new Intel Core Ultra 200V Series processors alongside integrated neural processing units (NPUs).

In an announcement, the device manufacturer said the Swift device NPUs can max out at over 40 TOPS and are designed specifically to contend with “the most demanding AI workloads”.

Both devices are approved to run Windows Recall (albeit currently in its preview format) and feature a dedicated Copilot key.

Here's what users can expect from the new devices.

Under the hood of the Swift Edge 14 AI

Acer’s new Swift Edge 14 AI Copilot+ PC is very lightweight - and we mean very. It comes in at just 0.99kg, or roughly 2.18 lbs, meaning it edges the MacBook Air by more than half a pound on the weight front.

The device also boasts a 14-inch 3K OLED display with edge-to-edge glass. Acer is keen to highlight its “cinema-grade visuals” thanks to 100% DCI-P3 color gamut support and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600-certification.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Better still, it’s the first laptop globally to incorporate Corning Gorilla Matte Pro surface treatment, which means users can expect a significant reduction in glare and screen reflection compared to alternative anti-glare surfaces.

On the performance side, the Swift Edge 14 AI can be equipped with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 288V, making it a powerful device for a wide array of applications like image processing and text interpretation.

Meanwhile, in addition to the NPU, the device also comes equipped with an in-built Intel Arc GPU, again making it ideal for generative AI performance, the company claims.

Other key features include:

Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X memory

Up to 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 storage

An impressive 21-hour battery life

Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports

Dual USB Type-A ports

While weight is a key talking point on Acer’s side, so is the general size of the device, which features a “premium ultra-thin chassis” made from a high-grade magnesium-aluminum alloy material.

This, Acer said, will offer better durability compared to alternatives that rely on aluminum alone.

The Acer Swift Edge 14 AI will be available in EMEA in June and the UK in August, the company confirmed, and will set you back upwards of £1,399.

Swift Go 16 AI and Swift Go 14 AI

Acer is framing the new Swift Go launch as perfect for ‘productivity and fun’. With the 16 and 14 AI powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 processors 258V and Intel Arc graphics, both are powerful devices designed to balance the line between basic consumer and professional use.

Moreover, the lower price compared to the Swift Edge 14 could be a key appeal. Exact pricing for the UK market wasn’t revealed today, but in EMEA the 14 comes in at €1,199 while the 16 starts at €1,299 compared to the €1,599 for the Swift Edge.

Both devices offer support for up to 32 GB LPDDR5X memory and a 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD. Battery life clocks in at up to 16 hours, so a few hours less than the Swift Edge 14 but still a powerful device for hybrid workers.

Again, the Go series devices are ultra-lightweight, measuring in at 15.9 mm (0.60 inches) thick, making it a handy device for those on the move.

Acer was keen to highlight the display capabilities on the aforementioned Swift Edge, and the same rules apply with the Swift Go series devices, with the 16 AI boasting a 16-inch, 2K OLED screen. The Swift Go 14 AI, meanwhile, features a 16:10 WUXGA (1920x1200) OLED panel.

Both are VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 certified, according to Acer, and come with Eyesafe 2.0 certification.

Other key features include:

A 1080p FHD IR webcam for biometric login

HDMI 2.1 and USB Type-C ports

Support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 or above

MORE FROM ITPRO