Logitech's MX Master 4 mouse and its 'Action Ring' is a game-changer for modern work

Logitech has unveiled a new model of its flagship mouse, the MX Master 4, with a revolutionary new interface that tackles the ever-increasing complexity of software tools.

The MX Master 4's "Action Ring" is a digital overlay that provides users with a customizable collection of tools for each application they use.

Logitech's MX range is about simplifying work and optimizing desks for performance. The MX 4 features the iconic scroll wheel, a DPI sensor, USB-C quick charging, and can be paired with multiple devices at once.

The MX 4 was launched ahead of LogiWork, a Logitech event held at London's Sky Garden building. The focus of the event was how we can work smarter – not smart, as in smart products, but generally smart.

The MX 4 is a great example of Logitech's thinking. It has haptic feedback, with a vibrating clicker that lets the user know something, like the cursor moving to a different display or when an object is aligned on the screen. And Logitech sees this as the main draw of the mouse. But the Action Ring is a far more groundbreaking idea as it directly tackles a growing issue for office computing and, in particular, the high-powered user.

In essence, the Action Ring is a circle of bubble icons on the display, controlled by the MX mouse, that are customizable to the user and the application being used. For example, in Photoshop, you might have the crop tool, color swatches, or the lasso. But if you move into another app, the tools will then change to suit. Users can have up to 72 different customizable options – which sounds quite overwhelming, but in practice, it's actually reducing that complexity. Provided you have your preferred tools set up at the start, your work should be streamlined.

Keeping the Photoshop example, Logitech showed a test study of a typical user's cursor movement in the application. It was big, jagged scrawl from side to side and up and down, clicking different tools as they worked. With the MX 4's Action Rings, that movement was reduced by more than half (63% less cursor movement, according to Logitech).

Timing is everything; the launch of the MX 4 and its Action Ring comes amid a growing concern about 'tool sprawl' and the increasing complexity of AI capabilities that are now quite common in the workplace.

The Action Ring is almost a digital version of Logitech mini icon keypad from its MX Creative Console. The keypad is itself an expanded version of app-specific buttons, such as the Copilot key found on most AI PCs.

The MX Master 4 is available globally (though it will come in certain colors in select territories). The Mac version, for instance, is in white, silver, and black, and will cost $119.99. However, the business model will only be in graphite for the same price.