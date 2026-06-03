Logitech’s new keyboard and mouse aim to make you as comfortable as possible while you work from home (or in the office)

Are you comfortable? It’s a question we don’t tend to ask our remote workers very often, but Logitech is thinking deeply about it.

The company recently launched a new line of PC accessories, the Signature Comfort Plus M850L for business. A slim keyboard and mouse combo that goes above and beyond to make your workday easier.

The Signature Comfort Plus keyboard is a new model in Logitech’s slim keyboard range. It is, essentially, a Bluetooth keyboard shaped specifically for comfort and designed for efficiency.

It features large, curved, padded areas at the base for palms and wrists to rest as you type. Its buttons are customisable, and it has an ‘AI’ key that you can add your preferred AI agent or chatbot to.

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It also uses ‘Smart Actions’, which allow you to comprehensively automate your workflow – provided you know what you want it to do.

“All the main applications that you have, Teams, Zoom, Word, maybe something specific like Photoshop, they can be programmed to open when you click this button,” Nadia Che, Logitech’s global portfolio and marketing manager, told ITPro ahead of the launch.

“For example, I have Chrome, Notebook, and Zoom; so you just click and three programs open.”

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Logitech eyes prolonged comfort

As with the keyboard, the mouse is designed for prolonged use and efficiency, though it goes a little bit further with its padding because it’s a mouse with a palm cushion.

There’s no other function here but to provide a bit more comfort – a quote from the presentation of the mouse, from Logitech’s design team: “How soft is soft?” That was their priority.

As such, the mouse has a sculpted shape, which is in keeping with other Logitech accessories. The shape is made to fit the hand more naturally, with rubber side grips and a smart wheel on top for scrolling through web pages, applications, or social media.

Both keyboard and mouse are also made from 49% recycled plastics, according to Logitech.

There are a number of new functions on the mouse, such as the Spotlight Cursor, which, as its name suggests, turns the cursor into a large disk. Again, there are also customisable controls on the device to further improve productivity.

For home users, the Signature Comfort mouse can be bought individually for €54.99 (£47.50) or as part of a keyboard-mouse bundle for €109.99 (£95).

Businesses can purchase the pair for €119.99 (£103), which includes extras, such as the Logi Bolt receiver, which is a small USB device that plugs into the keyboard and allows you to work across multiple devices with the keyboard.

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