Everpure’s data management pivot puts it on a ‘collision course’ with industry big hitters

Everpure could face stiff competition in its ambitious data management pivot, as the company plans a deep push into what is already a crowded market.

At Pure Accelerate 2026, the company announced the launch of a new Data Intelligence platform aimed at streamlining data management, allowing enterprises to simplify data visibility, discovery, and control.

The launch builds on Everpure’s gradual slide toward the data management space over the last three years. At Pure Accelerate 2025, the company unveiled the Enterprise Data Cloud (EDC), designed to unify both storage and data management capabilities for customers.

The pitch by Everpure – which until recently went by Pure Storage – rests on the idea that enterprise data architectures need a comprehensive rethink, largely due to the demands placed on infrastructure by generative and agentic AI.

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Many enterprises have been locked in an ‘application-centric’ approach with their IT environments for decades, which saw individual pockets of data fed into centralized applications.

Given software was expected to eat the world until a few short years ago, these practices made sense. However, this data is often locked in disparate, fragmented locations, creating bottlenecks.

According to CEO Charlie Giancarlo, Everpure wants to flip this trend on its head, enabling enterprises to adopt a ‘data centric’ – or ‘data primacy’ – approach whereby these data sets are mapped and unified.

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“Instead of the apps themselves connecting to all of your data, we need to construct a context map, we need to understand the data itself, we need to understand the context of each of the data systems, each of the data environments,” he told attendees.

“Think of this as a universal data intelligence universalizing across your enterprise, where you understand not only the context of individual data sets, but how these data sets relate to other data sets as well.”

Everpure argues that this approach will reduce the number of data integrations required by enterprises, breaking down silos, barriers, and creating a single source of truth.

This is vital with the advent of agentic AI, according to Everpure. Agents require deep integration with enterprise data sets to provide context, and the “context layer” that Everpure’s new platform aims to create will, the company says, help streamline access.

That means CRM data, ERP data, you name it; this context layer is unified and far more accessible.

Everpure on a collision course

With the data management pivot, Everpure is redefining itself as more than just a ‘pure’ storage provider. It’s a natural evolution for the company given that others within its immediate sphere of influence have done the same.

Crucially, it’s a reaction to the fact that a myriad of vendors and service providers now want your enterprise data in their own platforms. Salesforce wants your data for its Agentforce service, while SAP wants you doing all your work with it, which just creates further fragmentation.

Everpure’s core value proposition here rests on unifying the various data sets you’re storing on their hardware, and relying on its solutions to consolidate and manage them, regardless of the other services you’re using.

It’s a bold move by Everpure, but one that increases the risk of butting heads with some serious big hitters in the tech industry, according to Henry Baltazar, research director at 451 Research.

“If we look at all these vendors in different silos, the reality is that to grow their revenues they have to go to adjacent. That’s what everybody’s doing,” he said.

“So, if you look at the backup side, data protection side, where did they go? They went to security and they bought the DSPM (data security posture management) vendors, kind of like what [Everpure] just did.

“[Everpure] went from storage … into more data management and governance. So, you've got these vendors on the same collision course, essentially, because that's the path forward to getting more influence, getting more revenues, and being able to talk to different stakeholders.”

Much of the same?

Data centricity is by no means a new concept. Indeed, ETL (extract, transform, load) processes date - and have been talked about at length - for more than a decade, begging the question of what’s different this time around.

This exact question was posed to Giancarlo during a Q&A with assembled media, who argued that most efforts on this front haven’t materialized. He added that as data intelligence also enables enterprises to create a shared context layer for data, that marks a “major change”.

ETL processes involved creating dedicated copies of data, which were then distributed to certain applications. The result, he said, is more fragmentation and “shadow data” that provides no value except to an individual application.

“I would argue that IT architectures, for the most part, didn't go down that direction,” he said.

“They knew data was important, but what they did is they took that important data and they copied it for every new application that they wanted to run, including all the analytics.”

AI, Giancarlo noted, appears to have been the “breaking point” for many enterprises, which have found themselves copying and replicating data sets for the various SaaS vendors they work with. It’s spiralled out of control, and Everpure thinks it has the remedy.

“AI is that breaking point for two reasons. One is the method that enterprises have started going down the AI route replicates the analytics portion, which is I copy the data again for this AI purpose, or I copy the data again for that AI purpose, and then you also have all of the, in particular the SaaS players saying, well, for my AI agent to be more used to you, you've got to give me a copy of your other data,” he explained.

“How many times are you going to replicate your data in all these different places? So I think it's reached a really clear breaking point now.”

New targets

While Everpure might face tough competition in the future, the opportunities are immense, according to Greg Macantee, senior analyst at 451 Research, particularly in terms of engagement with new enterprise audiences and leadership roles.

Simply put, Everpure isn’t just catering to IT and infrastructure operations leaders with data intelligence, it’s also opening up to CIOs and CTOs.

“It helps [Everpure] get into different personas and new accounts,” he told ITPro. “That’s kind of the contemporary issue, who are going to be your champions outside of the storage architect? Is it going to be the CISO, is it going to be the application owners, maybe the data engineer [or] data scientist?”

Making the pitch

One key question with Everpure’s data management shift is whether it has the visibility on this front. While the rebrand earlier this year reflected this, the company’s bread and butter since its inception has been flash storage.

Based on Giancarlo’s comments in the press Q&A, what is clear is that the firm is preparing for a big sales and outreach drive – and it’s a source of huge excitement internally.

“I think it’s a fairly extensive addition to what we are able to provide in the go-to-market area,” Giancarlo told journalists. “We’re very much bulking up in this area.”

“We’re hiring extensively, we will have forward deployed engineers who know a lot about our product and how to deploy it, but more importantly, can help consult with customers to be able to deploy it and start to go down this path towards data primacy.”

Partners will also play a “really important part” in championing the new approach, Giancarlo said, with systems integrators working on the frontline driving change.

“That opens up a huge opportunity for the channel, because all of that requires a lot of expertise, a lot of help, a lot of services, and so we believe that it’s a great opportunity for the channel,” he told journalists.

Execution will be critical for Everpure if it’s to have impact with this data intelligence drive, but it’s leading by example. Giancarlo revealed the company is deep into its own re-architecturing process internally, and it’s a “multi-year journey”.

Convincing customers to embark on a lengthy change process will most certainly be a challenge given the stakes at play for those dabbling in agentic AI.