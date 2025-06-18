Pure Storage beefs up FlashBlade, FlashArray offerings in platform performance focus
The updates to the FlashBlade and FlashArray lines look to meet growing workload demands
Pure Storage has announced a raft of updates to its flash product lines in a bid to help enterprises contend with increasingly boisterous workloads.
Unveiled at the firm’s annual Pure//Accelerate conference in Las Vegas, the next generation products are designed specifically for “high-demand, high-performance workloads”.
First among the updates are an extension of the FlashArray//XL series, the R5, which the company said now “sets the bar for performance at extreme scale”.
At a press briefing ahead of the conference, assembled media were told this new series doubles the amount of IOPS per rack unit compared to the previous generation.
Capacity increases of up to 50% were also touted by the storage firm.
Shawn Hansen, VP & GM at Pure Storage’s Core Platform Business Unit, noted the R5 has “three-times the performance of our nearest competitor” alongside “unmatched performance density”.
“We see a new class of applications emerging in memory databases and real-time decision engines. These things require massive amounts of performance, and so the FlashArray//XL R5 is pushing the envelope,” Hansen said.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
Meanwhile, the new FlashArray//ST is a new offering also designed specifically for latency-sensitive workloads such as in-memory databases or NOSQL databases.
The new offering boasts 10 million IOPS with 10 microseconds of latency, Hansen explained.
Pure targets data pipeline performance gains
Among the big talking points on the hardware front at Pure Accelerate is an upgrade to the FlashBlade//S series.
The new FlashBlade//S R2 boasts significant performance gains and is aimed at speeding up data pipelines, the company said. The new series performs up to 30% greater than competitors - who weren’t cited - on critical workloads.
Workloads highlighted by the firm included intensive genome sequencing, AI reasoning, and electronic design automation simulations.
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
Pure Accelerate 2025: All the news and updates live from Las Vegas
Keep tabs on all the announcements at Pure Accelerate 2025 in our rolling live coverage
-
'This was a very purposeful strategy': Pure Storage unveils Enterprise Data Cloud in bid to unify data storage, management
The company’s new Enterprise Data Cloud aims to streamline storage and data management
-
Pure Storage founder: Flash drive efficiency will “flatten out” but still has a clear role for AI
Interview John Colgrove knows flash’s moment in the sun won't last forever – but doesn’t expect a competitive technology to arrive this decade
-
Everything you need to know about Pure Storage
In-depth A brief guide to Pure Storage, the data storage specialist known for its all-flash approach
-
Pure Storage’s FlashArray//E launch offers “multi-year advantage” with performance and energy efficiency boosts
News The FlashArray lead at Pure Storage, said the launch will act as a “key differentiator” for the company in the storage space
-
Storage, sustainability, and AI in the spotlight at Pure Storage Accelerate 2023
Analysis More than 1,000 attendees will flock to Resorts World Las Vegas for Pure Storage's annual conference next week