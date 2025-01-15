The devices you need on a network you can trust
Get the most from your IT investment
Virgin Media O2 Business and Samsung is empowering businesses to operate efficiently with devices that support hybrid working environments. They offer scalable options to manage tech investments effectively.
This guide shares insights that will help you get full value from your investment in IT and mobile devices.
Here’s what you’ll learn:
- The technology you need to compete productively.
- How to access durable devices designed for fieldwork.
- How to set up sustainable initiatives that meet corporate social responsibility goals.
Provided by Virgin Media O2 Business and Samsung
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
Most Popular
Resources
Help skilled workers succeed with Dell Latitude 7030 and 7230 Rugged Extreme tablets
Posted