Fortify your future: How HPE ProLiant Servers deliver top-tier cyber security, management, and performance
Deploy servers with a secure approach
Cybercrime is top of mind for business and IT leaders in every organization with the cost of cybercrime predicted to reach $10.5 trillion by 2025.
80% of organizations rank cyber risk as a top-five concern and 83% of organizations have reported more than one breach. Top security challenges for organizations today include:
- Zero trust
- Cloud
- Remote work
Join this webinar and discover how HPE ProLiant servers can give you the protection and performance you need to secure your business now and in the future. Get the help that will keep your business safe and secure.
Download now
Provided by HPE Intel
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.