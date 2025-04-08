HPE eyes enterprise data sovereignty gains with Aruba Networking Central expansion
Customers using HPE Aruba Networking Central can use VPC or on-prem versions of the network management platform
HPE has announced a sweeping expansion of its Aruba Networking Central platform, offering users a raft of new features focused on driving security and data sovereignty.
As part of the move, users of the network management solution will be granted access to a virtual private cloud (VPC) environment aimed at shoring up data security and meeting regulatory requirements, the company said.
This will be complemented by an on-premises option capable of operating while disconnected from the cloud.
Phil Mottram, EVP and general manager for HPE Aruba Networking, said the expansion comes in direct response to evolving enterprise needs with regard to data sovereignty.
Enterprises operating on both sides of the Atlantic, particularly in the European Union (EU), face strict rules governing the use, storage, and sharing of customer data.
“Organizations are increasingly prioritizing data sovereignty, requiring regional and local presence for mission-critical IT solutions,” he said.
“With these innovations, HPE now uniquely addresses the most pressing enterprise challenges for corporate, nonprofit, and government entities with unprecedented network management deployment flexibility.”
HPE Aruba Networking Central changes
As part of the expansion, HPE Aruba Networking Central will gain four new deployment options. This means the solution can now be deployed in a cloud-delivered SaaS, VPC, on-prem, or NaaS format.
Similarly, integration of FIPS 140-2 certified hardware aims to help enterprises meet government security requirements and adhere to regulations including GDPR.
Described as a “comprehensive networking management solution”, HPE said this will boost efficiency for use-cases such as AI data capture, training, and inferencing - all of which typically require greater levels of control through air-gapped on-prem and cloud-based VPC options.
Underpinning this is the company’s GreenLake platform, which will provide enterprise users with local cloud options across a range of locations.
The firm is also keen to highlight gains made with regard to global points of presence (PoP), with dedicated instances now hosted in the US, Canada, EU, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and China.
AIOps tools look to drive network productivity
Elsewhere, other new features unveiled by HPE include the launch of automated network AIOps capabilities.
This will enable enterprises to continuously monitor critical wires and wireless network operations, optimize processes, and detect performance issues.
“A fabric of AI assistants acts as network architects, monitoring and gathering data, providing diagnostics and recommendations to extend existing capacity and performance, close security gaps, and identify configuration errors before they impact network operations,” the company said in an announcement.
“Combined with our continued innovation across AI, security and connectivity, HPE Aruba Networking Central continues to offer the most powerful and versatile network management application on the market, helping organizations meet their security, privacy and control requirements,” Mottram said.
