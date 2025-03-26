7 Azure and AWS Misconfigurations to fix in your network
Azure and AWS misconfigurations can expose sensitive data, applications, and infrastructure. These significant security risks can lead to costly downtime, data breaches, and unauthorized access, which compromise trust.
This whitepaper highlights critical misconfigurations in Azure and AWS environments and provides actionable steps to fix them.
Here’s what you’ll learn:
- Step-by-step solutions to strengthen your cloud security posture.
- Proven best practices to ensure compliance.
Provided by Manage Engine
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Focus Report 2025 - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
94% of Wi-Fi networks are vulnerable to deauthentication attacks
The role of ISPs in the connected world now and in the future