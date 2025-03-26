7 Azure and AWS Misconfigurations to fix in your network

7 Azure and AWS Misconfigurations to fix in your network
Azure and AWS misconfigurations can expose sensitive data, applications, and infrastructure. These significant security risks can lead to costly downtime, data breaches, and unauthorized access, which compromise trust.

This whitepaper highlights critical misconfigurations in Azure and AWS environments and provides actionable steps to fix them.

Here’s what you’ll learn:

  • Step-by-step solutions to strengthen your cloud security posture.
  • Proven best practices to ensure compliance.

