Cisco named official partner of Madison Square Garden in multi-year network overhaul

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) has announced a new multi-year partnership with Cisco, cementing the networking giant as an ‘Official Partner’ of Madison Square Garden.

The partnership aims to future-proof the iconic New York venue’s digital footprint. The collaboration focuses on leveraging a flexible, high-performance infrastructure capable of handling the massive data demands of modern live entertainment, from high-density fan Wi-Fi to back-of-house operational systems.

Powering a connected experience

MSG will leverage a suite of Cisco’s enterprise networking and security hardware. This includes the use of Cisco Catalyst Switches to secure and simplify the network foundation, alongside the Cisco Catalyst Center for centralised management.

According to the technical specifications released, the venue is prioritising automation and visibility. The Catalyst Center provides IT teams with advanced analytics on network performance and usage patterns, allowing for "proactive optimisation and an enhanced end-to-end experience."

Crucially, the infrastructure is being touted as ‘AI-ready’. The Garden utilises Cisco Nexus 9000 series switches, managed by the Cisco Nexus Dashboard, to ensure its data centres can deliver the compute power and speed necessary for next-generation applications.

It’s incredibly important to have robust connectivity for the visitor experience, according to Doug Jossem, executive vice president of global sports and entertainment partnerships at MSG Entertainment.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Cisco’s expertise in building high-performance network infrastructure enables us to provide seamless connectivity for artists and fans alike,” Jossem said. “We’re proud to expand our relationship with Cisco and welcome them to the MSG Entertainment family as an Official Partner.”

Security and wireless resilience

Security remains a primary concern for high-profile venues. The current deployment includes the Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE), integrated with the Catalyst Center, to automate secure connectivity across the venue. This allows the technology team to maintain a rigid digital foundation for every event, whether it be a Knicks game or a sold-out concert.

On the consumer side, Cisco Wireless hardware handles the heavy lifting of fan connectivity, a critical requirement as audiences increasingly rely on digital platforms for ticketing, social media, and in-venue apps. The same secure wireless hardware supports back-of-house operations, ensuring digital resilience for the venue’s staff.

The partnership opens the door for further technological integration, according to Rob McQueen, Cisco’s vice president of global sponsorships.

“Madison Square Garden is one of the world’s most iconic venues, and we’re proud to deliver the networking infrastructure that helps power its network technology operation,” he said.

“Through our new partnership, we look forward to exploring opportunities to further integrate Cisco technology across the venue’s digital footprint.”

This deal follows a broader trend of major entertainment venues partnering with enterprise tech firms to address surging data demand and the shift toward smart, connected stadium experiences.