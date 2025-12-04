CompTIA launches AI Essentials training to bridge workforce skills gap
The new training series targets non-technical employees, aiming to boost productivity and security in the use of Generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Copilot
CompTIA has unveiled a new training program designed to help non-technical employees master generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools, citing a critical lack of formal training in the enterprise as a barrier to return on investment.
The computing association announced the release of CompTIA AI Essentials, an interactive learning resource aimed at knowledge workers and desk-based employees. The course focuses on practical, day-to-day applications of major AI platforms, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and Google Gemini.
The AI skills gap
The launch comes amid growing concern that while businesses are rapidly adopting AI tools, workforce proficiency is lagging behind. According to CompTIA’s own research, titled "AI's Impact on Productivity and the Workforce" (November 2025), just 34% of companies currently require AI skills training for their employees.
Simply purchasing licenses for AI tools is insufficient for driving business transformation, warns Katie Hoenicke, CompTIA’s chief product officer.
"Companies are in various stages of evaluation and experimentation with AI, but to truly glean the value and return on investment desired, it is important that they invest in staff training and consider the change management aspects of AI on staffing and job roles," she said.
"Simply providing employees with access to AI tools does not guarantee success. The emphasis needs to be on fluency and the acquisition of skills."
Course structure and security
The AI Essentials curriculum is designed to be concise, taking less than three hours to complete. It moves away from passive video watching and uses a "scenario-based approach" that forces learners to engage with realistic workplace challenges.
Key modules cover practical prompting techniques, which are cited as the primary hurdle for new users, as well as the critical ability to identify appropriate AI use cases in daily workflows.
Crucially, the course also addresses security and data privacy fundamentals, a major pain point for IT leaders worried about sensitive corporate data leaking into public LLMs (Large Language Models).
"The focus is on exactly what matters: foundational understanding of AI in workplace settings," said Henry Mann, senior director of product development at CompTIA, emphasizing the focus on immediate application.
"Our highly interactive, scenario-based approach ensures employees don't just passively watch. They gain real, job-ready competency in under three hours."
Verifying competency
To assist organizations in auditing their current skill base, the program includes a 15-minute competency assessment. This feature allows businesses to verify whether staff possess the necessary foundational skills.
It also offers a "test out" option for employees with significant experience with AI tools, ensuring that training time is not wasted on those who are already proficient.
The association stated that the ideal learner is "any employee in a knowledge or desk-based role," signaling a shift from CompTIA’s traditional focus on IT professionals toward the broader business workforce.
The release of CompTIA AI Essentials (V2) is available immediately for organizations looking to standardize their approach to AI adoption.
Rene Millman is a freelance writer and broadcaster who covers cybersecurity, AI, IoT, and the cloud. He also works as a contributing analyst at GigaOm and has previously worked as an analyst for Gartner covering the infrastructure market. He has made numerous television appearances to give his views and expertise on technology trends and companies that affect and shape our lives. You can follow Rene Millman on Twitter.
