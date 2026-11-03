Time is running out to switch to digital phone lines, UK businesses warned

UK businesses have been warned they have less than 100 days to switch to digital services before the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) is switched off – and that the process may not be as simple as they think.

The switch to digital is set to introduce faster connections, a more reliable service, smoother performance for video calls, streaming and other real-time services, and enough capacity for multiple connected devices at the same time.

The final deadline for making the switch is 31 January next year, according to Openreach, with no possibility of an extension. Any services still reliant on copper-based lines risk sudden and permanent disruption.

However, around a million copper-based lines remain active across the UK, including 300,000 within business premises – and these remaining connections are among the most complex to migrate.

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While standard business phone lines are pretty straightforward to upgrade, legacy circuits connected to specialist infrastructure require deeper investigation, testing, and potential equipment replacement.

For example, large multi-site organizations may have multiple suppliers and undocumented legacy circuits, making migrations more complex.

According to Openreach, vulnerable systems include:

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Payment terminals (EPOS) and cash handling systems

Lift emergency telephones and auto-diallers

Fire alarm communication panels and security monitoring systems

Building access controls, automated gates, and door entry units

Industrial telemetry and building energy management systems

"Businesses and organizations that delay action are making things harder for themselves. The straightforward migrations have largely been completed. What's left are the complex connections that underpin critical operations, requiring careful planning, supplier coordination, and thorough testing," said James Lilley, director of All-IP at Openreach.

"We are urging businesses to act now, audit their remaining analogue services, and work with their communications provider on a migration plan today.”

Don’t delay on PSTN switch-off plans

Leaving things to the last minute could be expensive, Openreach warned.

After a series of price rises throughout this year, the telecoms giant slapped an extra 40% to the rental prices for its WLR basic product and other WLR variants, as well as legacy ISDN services, effectively doubling 2025 rates.

There are further price rises in the pipeline from February 2027.

If customers don't transition, they may be automatically transferred to EVAc – a limited, temporary, and last-resort phone service designed strictly to maintain access to essential calls.

Where possible, Openreach will keep linked broadband services running. However, EVAc is designed as a temporary safety net with limited capacity and is a great deal more expensive than the digital alternatives.

Businesses that still haven't made the switch are advised to identify any equipment still relying on the PSTN and contact their service provider if they're not sure. They can also test equipment for free at Openreach’s test labs.

Openreach first announced plans to shut down its PSTN and ISDN networks back in 2017. But while the original deadline was the end of 2025, this was later shifted back to January 31 next year , largely due to concerns about vulnerable customers using phone network systems such as TeleCare.

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