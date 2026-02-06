Openreach wants enterprises to move quickly ahead of the PSTN switch-off, so it’s hiking prices on legacy services to push them into action
Businesses face massive price hikes if they fail to act before the PSTN switch-off
Openreach is urging UK businesses to get a move on in preparing for the public switched telephone network (PSTN) switch-off in less than a year’s time – and targeted price hikes could be the key to forcing action.
More than half a million business lines still haven’t migrated, the connectivity provider warned, leaving them liable to significantly higher prices and eventual complete loss of service.
While many communication providers have already migrated much of their customer base, a number of smaller or specialist providers have been slower to act – and Openreach said businesses remaining with these providers could face risks tied to equipment failure.
Meanwhile, beyond phones, critical hardware such as fire alarms, burglar alarms, and payment terminals will need to be migrated.
Figures revealed by Openreach show that more than 12,000 lift lines and around 500 lines serving CCTV networks, for example, still need to be upgraded.
"There’s no time left to stall," said James Lilley, director of All-IP at Openreach. "We’ve spent the last year ensuring telecare customers can be migrated safely through our 'Prove Telecare' service, removing the final barrier to the switch-off."
Openreach price hikes look to encourage customers
To help push businesses into making the change, Openreach is planning a series of price hikes for legacy Wholesale Line Rental (WLR) products.
The cost will go up by 20% on April 1, by another 40% on July 1, and by another 40% on October 1 – effectively doubling the rental cost of legacy lines compared to 2025 rates.
"The PSTN analogue network is obsolete, becoming harder to maintain and significantly more expensive to run. We are passing those costs on to providers who continue to sell legacy products," said Lilley.
"If your business is still on this copper service, you will start to pay a premium for a service that will be switched off in 12 months. Most major communications providers moved their customers to digital long ago. If your provider hasn't contacted you, you need to ask why."
Making the switch
Openreach said businesses should start by reviewing their connectivity estate to identify any equipment still relying on the PSTN – and contact their service provider if they're not sure. They can also test equipment for free at Openreach’s test labs.
The connectivity provider said they should make the switch as soon as possible, and is offering a range of resources to help businesses through the transition, including support for edge cases and temporary solutions if needed.
The switch from the PSTN to digital services is expected to be complete by January 2027, but is causing concern. While copper phone lines can be powered from an exchange, internet-based digital phone equivalents cannot.
In the event of a power cut, therefore, access to phone services – including the emergency services – could be cut.
While service providers are dishing out battery backup (BBU) devices, free to vulnerable customers, these have a minimum battery life of just an hour.
