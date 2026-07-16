1Password teams up with Anthropic to give Claude access to your credentials

Anthropic’s Claude AI tool will be able fill in passwords through a new 1Password browser integration that gives it access to stored credentials, the two companies have announced.

1Password's new 1Password for Claude service is a framework that allows agents to use stored credentials hosted in 1Password vaults without them ever reaching the model.

Access is granted per session, and scoped to a specific set of approved items so that authorization doesn’t carry over to other sessions.

According to 1Password, this means users can now authorize Claude to complete real-world tasks like booking travel and managing accounts securely, with credentials injected directly to the target system on their behalf.

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"We need a new security model that is purpose-built for agents, not just humans. The answer isn't handing agents your secrets. It is to let a user give an agent permission to use a credential without letting the agent see it,” said Nancy Wang, CTO of 1Password.

"Claude knows it used your login; it does not need the password or one-time code in its context. That distinction is where trust in agents starts and the foundation we're building with Anthropic."

How 1Password’s ‘zero-exposure’ framework will work

1Password's zero-exposure security framework allows per-task, user-approved access, with Claude requesting the credentials required for each task from 1Password.

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Users can approve or deny access with a single biometric prompt, eliminating standing access or persistent sessions.

Credentials are injected through a secure channel managed by 1Password, outside the agent's view, with the password and the MFA one-time code never accessible to the model or Anthropic's systems.

The moment an AI agent takes control of the browser, 1Password locks down automatically, limiting access to only the credentials explicitly granted for the current task. Nothing else in the 1Password vault is reachable.