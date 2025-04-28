5 Steps to Prioritize Based on Risk with Snyk

5 Steps to Prioritize Based on Risk with Snyk
Risk-based prioritization allows organizations to gain insights into which vulnerabilities affect their most business-critical applications, allowing teams to prioritize fixing vulnerabilities that have the greatest impact.

This cheat sheet gives you five simple steps to protect your most important application assets and prioritize issues based on the actual risk to your organization. Learn more about how Snyk can help you focus on the security concerns that truly matter.

