A new framework for third-party risk in the European Union

At the start of 2023, the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) came into force in the EU to protect customers and EU financial institutions from systemic cybersecurity risks affecting information and communication technology (ICT).

DORA was introduced as a method of building risk resilience within financial organizations, ensuring that they establish and monitor trust networks among their ICT and their vendors.

This paper from SecurityScorecard highlights the security risks - including third-party - impacting financial entities in the EU today and introduces a verification framework for DORA, covering all major aspects of it to support institutions in their preparation.

You will learn:

  • How zero trust can provide the framework to mitigate third-party risk
  • The seven steps financial institutions need to follow to prepare for DORA
  • How SecurityScorecard can empower your business to stay ahead of potential threats and vulnerabilities.

