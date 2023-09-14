A strategic approach to security: Intelligent, collaborative, and efficient
How your security fabric can address the challenges of new tech investment
Europe's enterprises are facing increased uncertainty due to inflation, political tensions and disruptions in the supply chain. For IT and security leaders, there's an added pressure to invest in tech that gives competitive advantage (which sadly increases risk).
Watch this on-demand webinar from Cloudflare as they take a strategic approach to how your security fabric should address these challenges going forward.
Join Cloudflare’s DDoS Product Manager, Omer Yoachimik as he explores three key pillars to help inform your posture: incoming AI and human-driven threats, instilling cross-department collaboration and leveraging automation to stay efficient with your current resources.
You'll learn about:
- Assessing the current threat landscape: should AI be a concern, the impact of geopolitics, and new attack vectors
- Collaborative Security: strategies to instil the culture from board to intern
- Doing more with less: how to integrate automation, efficiency and productivity in your security fabric.
Provided by Cloudflare
Get the ITPro Newsletter
A daily dose of IT news, reviews, features and insights, straight to your inbox!
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
Most Popular
By ITPro
A daily dose of IT news, reviews, features and insights, straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to ITPro. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.