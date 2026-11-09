AMD PRO Security and the Framework for Secure, Manageable, and Reliable Business PCs

In the modern hybrid workplace, enterprise PC fleets face a dual imperative: accelerating AI-driven productivity while defending endpoints against increasingly sophisticated physical, firmware, and runtime cyber threats. Traditional software-only defenses are no longer sufficient; organizations require an architectural shift toward zero-trust security anchored directly in the silicon. At the same time, IT organizations demand open, standards-based manageability that integrates seamlessly into existing enterprise management consoles without proprietary constraints or added overhead.

This technical whitepaper details how AMD PRO processors (including AMD Ryzen™ AI PRO and Threadripper™ PRO) deliver an integrated, multi-layered security and manageability foundation across every tier—from the silicon to the operating system to the cloud.

Inside this whitepaper, IT decision-makers and security architects will discover:

Silicon-Rooted Defense: How the dedicated on-chip AMD Secure Processor 2.0 (ASP 2.0) and AMD Platform Secure Boot (PSB) authenticate firmware before initialization to neutralize rogue code and low-level firmware tampering.

How the dedicated on-chip AMD Secure Processor 2.0 (ASP 2.0) and AMD Platform Secure Boot (PSB) authenticate firmware before initialization to neutralize rogue code and low-level firmware tampering. Real-Time Memory & Physical Protection: The role of AMD Memory Guard in encrypting system DRAM via a dedicated 128-bit AES hardware engine to shield sensitive data against cold-boot attacks, physical memory snooping, or laptop theft.

The role of AMD Memory Guard in encrypting system DRAM via a dedicated 128-bit AES hardware engine to shield sensitive data against cold-boot attacks, physical memory snooping, or laptop theft. Mitigating Advanced Code Exploits: How AMD Shadow Stack delivers hardware-enforced protection against return-oriented programming (ROP) control-flow exploits, natively powering Microsoft Hardware Enforced Stack Protection.

How AMD Shadow Stack delivers hardware-enforced protection against return-oriented programming (ROP) control-flow exploits, natively powering Microsoft Hardware Enforced Stack Protection. Chip-to-Cloud Integration: Deep platform synergy with Windows 11 Secured-Core PC initiatives, dynamic root of trust (DRTM), AMD SMM Supervisor isolation, and the Microsoft Pluton security processor.

Deep platform synergy with Windows 11 Secured-Core PC initiatives, dynamic root of trust (DRTM), AMD SMM Supervisor isolation, and the Microsoft Pluton security processor. Enterprise Resilience & Supply Chain Integrity: Ground-level assurances ranging from FIPS 140-3 Level 1 cryptographic validation to Cloud Bare Metal Recovery, cryptographic Device Identity tracking, and a minimum of 18+ months of planned platform stability.

Ground-level assurances ranging from FIPS 140-3 Level 1 cryptographic validation to Cloud Bare Metal Recovery, cryptographic Device Identity tracking, and a minimum of 18+ months of planned platform stability. Standardized Fleet Manageability: How open DMTF DASH support and integration with Microsoft Intune, MCM, and Windows Autopilot simplify remote diagnostics, patching, and provisioning across distributed endpoints.

Equip your distributed workforce with endpoints engineered for continuous protection, transparent compliance, and enterprise lifecycle confidence.

Download the complete technical whitepaper to evaluate the AMD PRO security architecture for your fleet refresh.