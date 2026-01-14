From Chaos to Clarity: Experience Data Pipeline Resilience with Clumio In-Place Recovery

Your cloud apps—and the AI models they power—are only as dependable as the data pipelines behind them. When corruption hits your DynamoDB tables, S3 data stores, or Apache Iceberg analytics, traditional recovery means tough choices: risk overwriting clean data or spend hours rebuilding configurations and integrations.

Join this session to see how Clumio by Commvault redefines recovery for complex AWS environments. We’ll show a real-world setup spanning DynamoDB user profile, S3 vector stores for similarity search, and Apache Iceberg analytics tables—and how Clumio makes recovery fast, precise, and pain-free.

You'll see firsthand how Clumio enables:

Granular, in-place recovery for DynamoDB partitions—restore only corrupted user data without touching other partitions or switching tables

for DynamoDB partitions—restore only corrupted user data without touching other partitions or switching tables Point-in-time restoration for S3 data stores and vectors —recover at the prefix level without recomputing embeddings, saving time and compute costs

—recover at the prefix level without recomputing embeddings, saving time and compute costs Snapshot-level recovery for Apache Iceberg tables—restore analytics data in-place so downstream dashboards require zero reconfiguration

Register now to see how to simplify recovery for your multi-service workloads.