Apple just released an emergency patch for a zero-day exploited in the wild – here’s why you need to update now

Apple has issued an emergency security update for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to patch a critical zero-day vulnerability that it said has already been exploited in the wild.

The out-of-bounds write vulnerability, designated CVE-2025-43300, was discovered by Apple security researchers and affects the Image I/O framework, which enables applications to read and write various different image file formats.

"Processing a malicious image file may result in memory corruption,” the tech giant said in an advisory .

An out-of-bounds write vulnerability occurs when attackers write data outside a program's allocated memory boundaries, potentially overwriting critical system information - in this case by sending a malicious image delivered via email, messaging apps or malicious websites.

If the victim opens the image, it could allow the attackers to carry out arbitrary code execution, potentially allowing them to take full control of an affected device and spy on users, steal data or install further malware.

The flaw affects the iPhone XS and later models, according to Apple. Devices impacted include:

iPad Pro 13-inch

iPad Pro 12.9-inch, 3rd generation and later

iPad Pro 11-inch, 1st generation and later

iPad Air, 3rd generation and later

iPad 7th generation and later

iPad mini, 5th generation and later

Worryingly, the flaw has already been exploited in the wild.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals," the company said - without giving any further details.

While this implies that the general public is unlikely to be targeted, Apple is advising users to install the new update, which includes improvements to bounds checking, immediately, via Settings, General and Software Update.

The chances are high that the successful attackers are nation-state actors. Similar exploits of Apple devices in the past have been linked to the use of spyware such as Israeli firm NSO Group's Pegasus software.

Already this year, Apple has patched five zero-days that have been exploited in the wild. These included:

CVE-2025-24085

CVE-2025-24200

CVE-2025-24201

CVE-2025-31200

CVE-2025-31201

There were half a dozen more last year, figures show. The company also last month patched a Safari vulnerability - CVE-2025-6558 - residing in an open source component.

Google reported it had been exploited as a zero-day in the Chrome web browser.

Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.