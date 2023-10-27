Beyond the VPN: The emerging uses and benefits of ZTNA
Get a customizable ZTNA adoption roadmap that fits into your organization’s IT plans
Have you considered replacing your VPN with ZTNA?
Interest in zero trust security initiatives is exploding because ZTNA can restrict users, allow read-only access to critical files, redirect data flows, and present users with warning messages.
Zscaler has produced this webinar to introduce you to Zscaler Private Access (ZPA). This asset showcases a roadmap to ZTNA adoption that is customizable and will fit into your organization’s IT plans.
Watch this on-demand webinar to learn:
- Why it’s time to look beyond VPN with ZTNA
- Steps to mature your zero trust journey
- How ZPA delivers comprehensive security for your workforce
Provide fast secure employee access to staff and third-party users irrespective of location.
Provided by Zscaler
