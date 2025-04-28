Beyond the Vulnerability Backlog: Building Risk-Based AppSec Programs

Beyond the Vulnerability Backlog: Building Risk-Based AppSec Programs
Software development is fundamentally transforming, and AppSec programs must change with it by adopting a more strategic approach to AppSec - one that balances risk with speed. This e-book covers:

  • The importance of prioritizing vulnerabilities based on business risk
  • How to integrate security seamlessly into DevOps workflows
  • Key steps for creating a sustainable, risk-informed AppSec strategy
