In 2025, the future of the MITRE Corporation's Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) database hung in the balance amid concerns it would no longer be funded by the US government.

While it was handed a last-minute reprieve, many experts said the program was not working , criticizing it for acting as a single point of failure.

Over the last year, much has changed. Artificial intelligence (AI) is super-charging vulnerability discovery , leading to higher volumes of flaws than ever before .

It is with this in mind that the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has outlined a new framework designed to shake up the CVE program to fit the modern cybersecurity landscape.

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The aim is for more accurate CVE records and a resilient, transparent, and sustainable vulnerability management ecosystem. What do the changes mean for businesses?

Volume driver

In a white paper, The CVE Program: Establishing a Quality Era Framework , CISA outlines four key areas for change: Governance, ecosystem participation, data infrastructure, and CVE record content.

Experts say volume is the main driver of the changes. More than 67,000 CVEs had been published by mid-September 2026, with a forecast of 96,000 by year end. This is being fuelled by AI-assisted research, which is accelerating discovery.

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As part of its shake up, CISA is moving the CVE program from what it calls a “growth era” to a “quality era”. In other words, rather than simply adding more CVEs and CVE numbering authorities, CISA is aiming to make the data “more reliable, timely and usable”, Lorri Janssen-Anessi, VP of global risk operations at BlueVoyant tells IT Pro.

Cian Heasley, principal consultant at Acumen Cyber, believes CISA “is right to focus on making sure records are complete and accurate”. He explains how AI is “adding noise as well as signal, producing more credible-looking reports that all need triaging”.

With the shake up, CISA is admitting the old “catalog everything” approach is “buckling under the volume”, says Douglas McKee, director of vulnerability intelligence at Rapid7.

He says fixing the quality of the records at the source is critical at a time when many businesses rely on it entirely. “Plenty of businesses still treat a CVE record and its enrichment data as one reliable source of truth, and that assumption stopped being safe a while ago,” McKee says.

It could also help to make the overall process more consistent. Eylam Milner, co-founder and CTO of authorized CVE numbering authority Echo describes how some vulnerabilities receive CVEs “almost immediately”, while others can “take weeks or even months”, depending on who assigns and publishes them.

Business impact

The changes to the program will initially have a limited impact on businesses day-to-day. However, there will be longer term implications.

Little will change in the short term, as the framework sets out potential measures without deadlines, says Heasley. Over time, better records should improve the data flowing into scanners, security information and event management (SIEM) enrichment and vulnerability prioritisation tools that consume CVE information automatically, he says.

However, a larger and cleaner CVE feed “doesn't make anyone's patching backlog smaller”, points out Heasley. “Exploitation is spread across a wide range of vendors, including niche products that receive less monitoring or detection coverage, so organizations will still need to implement rigorous risk-based remediation across their whole estate.”

At the same time, experts say there are gaps that CISA will still need to address. Ultimately, while CISA's focus on governance is an important step, clearer ownership and enforcement “are what's really needed”, says Milner.

He argues that as AI frontier models accelerate vulnerability discovery, inconsistencies will become more difficult to manage. “Businesses need vulnerability data they can trust that's delivered fast enough to act on.”

Accountability is the clearest gap, according to Heasley. He points out that there's nothing yet to measure CISA’s progress against to show measurable improvement against the new framework.

There is also continued uncertainty over long-term funding of the CVE program. “We all watched the program nearly go dark in April of last year when the contract almost lapsed, and an 11-month extension kept the lights on,” says McKee. “A quality framework is genuinely a good thing, but it doesn't change the reality that the whole system still runs uncomfortably close to a single point of failure.”

Adjusting to the new CISA framework

At a time when vulnerability discovery and exploitation continues to surge, it makes sense to act now. Don't wait for these new changes before taking action, advises Heasley. He advocates “knowing exactly what you expose to the internet”, including remote-access appliances, management interfaces, and AI and developer platforms.

At the same time, prioritize the most urgent vulnerabilities: Those that are “remotely exploitable, unauthenticated, and allow code execution”, says Heasley. “Set and enforce remediation deadlines, because compliance with a patching policy doesn't automatically reduce exposure.”

McKee believes firms should “prioritize evidence of real-world exploitation and your own exposure rather than leaning on a CVSS score”. For a lot of CVEs now, this “simply isn't accurate”, he says. “Know your assets cold, because you cannot match a vulnerability to a system you didn't know you were running, and that unglamorous inventory work is the foundation everything else sits on. Then do the thing we always come back to – which is to patch what is actually being exploited against you, and quickly.”

Meanwhile, stop treating any single database as your one source of truth, including the National Vulnerability Database , adds McKee. Instead, he recommends pulling from several feeds: The CISA KEV catalog , vendor advisories, the reporting organizations' own data, and “whatever commercial intelligence you trust”.

At a time when adversaries jump on software holes quickly, it’s a good idea for firms to assume some exploitation will succeed before a patch lands, advises Heasley. “Focus on resilience and incident response. Attackers reuse the same post-exploitation playbooks, whichever vulnerability got them in, so detecting follow-on activity, and proving detections work against real-world techniques is where defenders can win the battle – even if defences fail.”