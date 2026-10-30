Hacked fridges and another Google Cloud outage

Halloween is upon us, and October has already been full of IT horror stories. French supermarket fridges were filled with spoiled cheeses after internet-connected temperature controls were hacked. And another hyperscaler outage taking down banking services.

While they are different and unique incidents, both raise questions of reliability and safety. Could they have been avoided? Will they happen again? And what can we learn from them?

On this week's episode, ITPro news and analysis editor Ross Kelly joins Bobby and Scott to talk through the biggest stories of the month.

Highlights

"I'm very much of the opinion that some things don't need to be connected to the web. You don't need to have a sprawling IoT web in your home. That's just opening the doors to attackers."

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"A lot of the time, when we talk about big hyperscaler outages, the first thing that comes to your head is US East 1. Because when something goes down across the Atlantic, a lot of the time in Europe there's an impact there."

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