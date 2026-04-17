The race to become quantum-safe

Efforts to run AI in trusted regions can clash with access to frontier model updates, business scalability

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For many, quantum computing is a little like nuclear fusion. Each is at the very furthest reaches of deep tech – and each its its own way will change the fabric of the world when realised.

Physicists hope that commercial nuclear reactors could be realised by the early 2040s. But quantum computing could come sooner – far sooner.

When it does arrive – and leaders in the space now say it could do by 2029 – quantum computing will represent the most severe of risks to our encryption algorithms. Luckily, experts are already working on establishing standards for post-quantum approaches – now it’s up to business to put them in place. How long do we have to adopt post-quantum encryption? And what are challenges are business leaders up against?

In this episode, Rory is joined by Jason Soroko, senior fellow at Sectigo, to unpack the technicalities of post quantum cryptography and what it means for cybersecurity professionals.

Highlights

"We now just had a paper that was just announced where optically corrected physical qubits down to 10,000 physical qubits can now be considered a cryptographically relevant quantum computer. And that, actually, has prompted the likes of Google and even Cloudflare to say that they're going to be preparing as if 2029 is the date, and that's not long from now."

"So when you think about blockchain and cryptocurrencies, a lot of people think 'I'm good, this is hashing, I don't have to worry about this'. Well, Google just reminded everybody that cryptocurrency wallets are basically a PKI key pair, and that key pair is typically generated by a specific ECC curve, and that will absolutely be vulnerable."

"My fear is that down the chain, everybody has so much work to do that they're putting this as a level 10, plan Z that will never get get dealt with. I think, though, that the one of the reasons why I forgive anybody for also making that mistake is, there's not a lot right now to be sold as from the vendor community to people."

"This is what you're seeing right now, that not all the standards are completely written yet. And so therefore I think, to me as an open source steward, I would be taking inventory of where am I using RSA or ACC, anywhere in my projects?"

Footnotes

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Rory Bathgate
Rory Bathgate
Features and Multimedia Editor

Rory Bathgate is Features and Multimedia Editor at ITPro, overseeing all in-depth content and case studies. He can also be found co-hosting the ITPro Podcast with Jane McCallion, swapping a keyboard for a microphone to discuss the latest learnings with thought leaders from across the tech sector.

In his free time, Rory enjoys photography, video editing, and good science fiction. After graduating from the University of Kent with a BA in English and American Literature, Rory undertook an MA in Eighteenth-Century Studies at King’s College London. He joined ITPro in 2022 as a graduate, following four years in student journalism. You can contact Rory at rory.bathgate@futurenet.com or on LinkedIn.

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