‘I've not seen anything like this in a long, long time’: Millions of hacking attempts recorded and websites taken down as organizations scramble to patch critical PHP vulnerabilities

Tech industry leaders and security experts have expressed shock amidst a surge of attempted cyberattacks and suspended websites in the wake of critical PHP vulnerabilities.

Speaking at its AI Tour event in Germany, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella reportedly said: “I’ve not seen anything like this in a long, long time.”

“It was a long day and a long night, I know, for all the IT and security folks,” Nadella added.

Nadella’s comments come after an update was issued to address critical PHP vulnerabilities that could impact millions of websites globally.

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PHP (PHP Hypertext Preprocessor) is a programming language used in web development, which underpins much of the internet. The two vulnerabilities, tracked as CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619, carry a CVSS score of 9.2, ranking them as ‘critical’.

Security experts have warned that both could allow unauthenticated remote code execution (RCE) and allow threat actors to seize control of servers, disrupt services, and steal data.

Given the severity of the flaws, several international cybersecurity agencies issued urgent alerts. CERT-EU and the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) urged organizations to patch immediately when available, or consider shutting down systems to prevent compromise.

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“Millions of attempts”

While the PHP Foundation released an update on Wednesday, the patch was pushed forward by a day after a leak of CVE identifiers, meaning threat actors had some understanding of how to exploit the flaws.

An exploit tool known as ‘PHP2Shell’ was reportedly developed and showcased online.

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince revealed the company saw “thousands of attempts to exploit it” in the hours before it was publicly announced.

“Across the Cloudflare network we saw thousands of attempts to exploit it,” he wrote in a post on X . “That jumped to tens of thousands in the 45 minutes post-announcement, hundreds of thousands within 2 hours, and millions now.”

Websites taken down

The global impact of the PHP vulnerabilities cannot be understated, particularly given cybersecurity agencies actively encouraged some organizations to take systems offline.

Services worldwide have been taken down as a result of the vulnerabilities while organizations apply patches. Dozens of UK government services have been taken offline as a precautionary measure while updates have been applied, according to reports from BBC News .

In Japan, Asahi shuttered some websites and systems to conduct threat assessments, while French telecoms giant Orange temporarily suspended access to some PHP-based websites.

Matt Cooke, EMEA cybersecurity strategist at Proofpoint, described the incident as a “stake-in-the-ground moment” for enterprises and cybersecurity leaders alike.

“Organizations of every size have a finite window to shore up their cyber defenses, because threats now operate at machine speed,” he said.

“Patch fast, know your attack surface, and limit the blast radius, because that window is closing. If we don't act now, we will see more organizations forced to take their sites offline while they scramble to fix what should have been secured long ago."

Did AI help? find the PHP vulnerabilities

A key talking point in the PHP incident lies in how vulnerabilities were discovered: namely through the use of AI. Cybersecurity researchers at Calif originally identified the flaws using OpenAI’s GPT-5.6 Sol model as part of the firm’s Patch the Planet initiative.

Researchers at Wiz also independently discovered and reported both vulnerabilities.

In a blog post detailing the discovery, Wiz researchers said the findings “rank among the most severe vulnerabilities discovered in PHP, and arguably in software history”.

Researchers also emphasized the importance of AI in the discovery, which helped simplify processes and shed light on the flaws.

“The underlying flaws had been present for decades, but demonstrating their exploitability required an exceptionally complex chain of steps, at the edge of what human researchers could practically achieve,” Wiz researchers wrote.

“Frontier AI models substantially reduced that barrier, turning a longstanding flaw into an exploit.”

Tom Exelby, head of cyber security at Red Helix, issued a stark warning, insisting that this “won’t be the last time we see an incident like this”.

“So much of our digital world rests on a comparatively small number of providers, platforms, and open source components, and that concentration means a single flaw can have a global impact in minutes,” he said.

“When a technology is embedded in millions of websites and services, a vulnerability stops being one organization’s problem and becomes everyone’s.”

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