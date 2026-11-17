Some of the most popular websites on the web have been found distributing malware after threat actors hijacked the Optimizely web experimentation platform.

Optimizely provides web developers with tools to build, manage, and customize websites and digital products. The company boasts more than 9,000 customers globally.

Analysis from cybersecurity researcher Scott Helme at Report URI found threat actors abused features which allows developers to add JavaScript to web pages.

So far, malicious JavaScript has been served to visitors on 178 websites worldwide. Some of the affected websites belong to leading brands, including CNN, IKEA, HSBC, Salesforce, TalkTalk, and the BBC.

Latest Videos From IT Pro Watch full video here:

According to Helme, visitors were at huge risk of cryptocurrency scams and data theft.

“The malware was a multi-purpose kit. It swapped cryptocurrency wallet addresses for the attacker's, skimmed payment cards, stole cookies and screenshots, and on iPhones and iPads it delivered the Coruna and DarkSword iOS exploit kits,” he wrote.

“Crypto has already been stolen, with verified transactions to the attackers.”

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In a statement on X, Optimizely confirmed the attack, adding that it is in close communication with affected customers. The company urged users to keep tabs on its incident response status page .

Earlier today, Optimizely identified a security incident in which an unauthorized party exploited a vulnerability in Experimentation and used it to add malicious JavaScript to some customer projects,” the statement reads.

“We've fixed the vulnerability and removed the injected code from affected projects. We've also taken steps to secure affected user accounts and put additional protections in place to prevent unauthorized code from being delivered.”

Optimizely hack: What we know so far

Researchers at Runtime analyzed more than 1,600 Optimizely snippets for malicious code, according to Helme. In total, 188 snippets belonging to 178 organizations were infected.

Helme added that the “real number” of organisations affected is “likely higher” as they could only analyze a select number of snippets.

Crucially, the malware used by the threat actors was revised multiple times over the course of several hours on Monday. The malicious scripts find “any valid wallet address” spanning Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin, and Litecoin, and replaces them with an attacker’s address.

“It re-scans the page whenever it changes. Copy an address from any affected page, or from anywhere else while that tab is open, and you may paste the attacker's,” Helme noted.

At around 13:43 UTC, researchers also observed a card skimmer being used to source card numbers, security codes, and expiration dates from payment forms on affected websites.

Cards entered into hosted payment iframes, such as Stripe, Adyen, and others, weren’t affected, researchers said.

iOS users are also at huge risk, according to Helme, with the script loading an exploit chain in a hidden iframe.

“The Coruna loader is byte-identical to a sample we analyzed in October from a different campaign,” Helme noted.

“The kit's own comments say iOS 18.7.3 and later, and 26.3 and later, are patched. Pages on iOS 18.6 or earlier reload every 60 seconds to retry the exploit, which is a visible symptom.”

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.

You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.