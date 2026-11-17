French prosecutors have launched a probe into a cyber attack on the French postal service that resulted in the theft of almost one third of the population’s personal information.

The attack targeted Maileva, a subsidiary of the state-owned La Poste service, in mid-September, according to Le Monde . Maileva is a digital and physical mail processing subsidiary of Docaposte, which itself is owned by La Poste.

Up to 22 million people are believed to have been affected by the cyber attack, making it one of the largest incidents in French history. Data stolen includes names and addresses, Maileva confirmed, although banking details have not been accessed.

Maileva specializes in business mail processing, distributing pay slips, invoices, and various correspondence on behalf of businesses across France. Official figures from Maileva show the service boasts more than 70,000 users and distributes upwards of 180 million documents each year.

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Sensitive information exposed in the attack is also believed to include copies of letters sent by businesses, as well as healthcare organizations. This could include information relating to invoices, administrative data, and assorted contact details.

According to Connexion , concerns have been raised that threat actors may have also gained access to information about victims’ health and financial circumstances.

Dray Agha, senior manager for tactical response at Huntress, said the incident is another prime example of how supply chain vulnerabilities can have huge downstream effects.

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“Criminals will use these stolen names and postal addresses to send highly targeted fake invoices or payment reminders,” Agha commented.

“I strongly advise anyone receiving an unexpected bill to verify it directly with the named organization. You must use official websites rather than the contact details provided in the suspicious letter.”

Maileva probe launched

A formal investigation into the attack has been launched, according to French authorities. This will be led by the Paris prosecutor’s cyber crime unit and overseen by BL2C, a specialized investigation unit

BL2C plays a key role in tackling cyber crime and was involved in arrests linked to the BreachForums takedown in June 2025.

The incident marks the second major attack on La Poste and its subsidiaries in the space of a year. In December 2025, the postal service fell victim to a DDoS attack that disrupted deliveries and online payments just three days before Christmas.

At the time, the service revealed the attack had “rendered its online services inaccessible”, with mail and parcel distribution severely impacted.

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