Fears over “AI model collapse” are fueling a shift to zero trust data governance strategies
Gartner warns of "model collapse" as AI-generated data proliferates – and says organizations need to beware
Fears over unverified AI-generated data are pushing organizations to implement a zero trust posture for stronger data governance.
Large language models (LLMs) are typically trained on web-scraped data, and as the use of generative AI grows these sources increasingly contain AI-generated content.
This is set to accelerate in the coming years, according to Gartner. Analysis from the consultancy found 84% of respondents expect their organization to increase funding for generative AI in 2026 – meaning that the volume of AI-generated data will continue to rise.
As a result, future generations of LLMs will increasingly be trained on outputs from previous models – outputs that may be inaccurate or biased. This means an ever-heightening risk of “model collapse,” where AI tools’ responses may no longer accurately reflect reality.
"Organizations can no longer implicitly trust data or assume it was human-generated,” said Wan Fui Chan, managing VP at Gartner.
“As AI-generated data becomes pervasive and indistinguishable from human-created data, a zero trust posture establishing authentication and verification measures is essential to safeguard business and financial outcomes.”
By 2028, Gartner found the proliferation of unverified AI-generated data is set to have prompted 50% of organizations to have implemented a zero trust posture for data governance.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
Active metadata management practices will become a key differentiator for firms, the consultancy said, and organizations should consider taking several strategic actions.
How to approach a zero trust data governance strategy
According to Gartner, IT leaders should appoint a dedicated AI governance leader, responsible for AI governance, including zero trust policies, AI risk management, and compliance operations.
This person should work closely with data and analytics (D&A) teams to make sure that both AI-ready data and systems are capable of handling AI-generated content.
Cross-functional teams should also be established, including cybersecurity, D&A, and other relevant stakeholders.
These teams will carry out comprehensive data risk assessments to identify business risks related to AI-generated data - and decide which activities need new strategies.
Elsewhere, building on current D&A governance frameworks will be crucial to tackling the issue, according to Gartner. The creation of new or updated frameworks will focus primarily on updating security, metadata management, and ethics-related policies to address new risks arising from AI-generated data.
Regulatory compliance challenges are afoot
As AI-generated content becomes more prevalent, Chan warned that regulatory requirements for verifying ‘AI-free’ data are likely to intensify.
Crucially, these could differ significantly across geographies, posing serious compliance challenges.
“In this evolving regulatory environment, all organizations will need the ability to identify and tag AI-generated data," he warned.
"Success will depend on having the right tools and a workforce skilled in information and knowledge management, as well as metadata management solutions that are essential for data cataloguing.”
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
-
-
Why the UK is primed to lead a global charge in ‘green AI’ innovation
News UKAI says there are major economic incentives and a big opportunity for the UK to lead the world in green AI development
-
Open source project scraps bug bounty scheme over AI 'slop' submissions
News Curl isn’t the only open source project inundated with AI slop submissions
-
Microsoft opens up Entra Agent ID preview with new AI features
News Microsoft Entra Agent ID aims to help manage influx of AI agents using existing tools
-
Research shows the financial benefits of implementing zero trust
News With zero trust shown to drastically reduce the number of cyber incidents, insurers are catching on and lowering premiums
-
Microsoft ramps up zero trust capabilities amid agentic AI push
News The move from Microsoft looks to bolster agent security and prevent misuse
-
Zero trust gains momentum amid growing network visibility challenges
News Organizations are looking to automation, orchestration, and risk mitigation as key security priorities
-
Billions of IoT devices will need to be secured in the next four years – zero trust could be the key to success
News Researchers have warned more than 28 billion IoT devices will need to be secured by 2028 as attacks on connected devices surge.
-
Tech leaders worry AI innovation is outpacing governance
News Business execs have warned the current rate of AI innovation is outpacing governance practices.
-
Cognizant and Zscaler expand partnership to launch new AI-powered zero trust security tools
News The pair’s expanded partnership aims to help customers simplify their security setups while tackling evolving cyber threats
-
The evolution of SASE and its importance in zero trust
Supported Content SASE has been an increasingly important security framework for five years – but integrating zero trust is crucial to its success