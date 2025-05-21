Microsoft ramps up zero trust capabilities amid agentic AI push
The move from Microsoft looks to bolster agent security and prevent misuse
AI agents need to be treated like any other employee, at least when it comes to security, and that means they can't be trusted by default and need their own secure identification.
With zero trust in mind, Microsoft will be extending its security and identity tools — Entra, Purview, and Defender — to cover AI agents developed using its own tools, as well as a few key partners.
"These announcements underscore our commitment to providing comprehensive security and governance for AI, with technology built on the security lessons of the past and in line with our Secure Future Initiative principles," noted Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft Security, in a blog post.
The zero trust announcement comes alongside wider AI news from Microsoft's Build conference, held in Seattle this week, including the general availability of Azure AI Foundry Agent Service to help companies deploy agentic AI using pre-built or custom agents.
Alongside the zero trust announcements, Microsoft also revealed evaluation and monitoring tools built into Azure AI Foundry to help detect and block prompt injections as well as task adherence to keep agents in line.
Agentic AI is the latest big tech trend, with industry leaders previously suggesting this marks the latest step in the natural evolutionary path of generative AI. But concerns over security have come to the fore as the industry pivots to the technology.
Earlier this year, ITPro was told that while AI agents could mark a step change in cybersecurity, the technology also has the potential to leave enterprises vulnerable to a range of new threats.
Get the ITPro daily newsletter
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
Microsoft has made its intentions clear in the agentic AI space, having already unveiled agents for its Security Copilot service. These new security features look to further bolster protection for enterprises dabbling in the technology.
Microsoft Entra Agent ID
Microsoft has unveiled a system for managing and security agentic AI called Microsoft Entra Agent ID, which manages AI agents to ensure they don't have access to data, apps, or other infrastructure without first being validated via the zero trust policy.
"Now, AI agents created within Microsoft Copilot Studio and Azure AI Foundry are automatically assigned identities in a Microsoft Entra directory — analogous to etching a unique VIN into every new car and registering it before it leaves the factory — centralizing agent and user management in one solution," said Jakkal.
The system will work with ServiceNow and Workday, integrating into their agent platforms and providing automated provisioning of identities, Jakkal added.
Purview and Defender
Alongside Entra Agent ID, Microsoft is also extending its Purview data security and compliance controls to AI agents built within Azure AI Foundry and Copilot Studio, as well as custom-built AI apps via a new software development kit (SDK).
"Developers can leverage these controls to help reduce the risk of their AI applications oversharing or leaking data, and to support compliance efforts, while security teams gain visibility into AI risks and mitigations," Jakkal said. "This integration improves AI data security and streamlines compliance management for development and security teams."
Similarly, the tech giant is adding security tools from Defender directly into Azure AI Foundry.
Jakkal noted that this integration “reduces the tooling gap” between security and development teams, meaning the latter can “proactively mitigate AI application risks” and potential vulnerabilities.
MORE FROM ITPRO
- OpenAI just launched 'Codex', a new AI agent for software engineering
- Microsoft expects 1.3 billion AI agents to be in operation by 2028 – here’s how it plans to get them working together
- GitHub just unveiled a new AI coding agent for Copilot – and it’s available now
Freelance journalist Nicole Kobie first started writing for ITPro in 2007, with bylines in New Scientist, Wired, PC Pro and many more.
Nicole the author of a book about the history of technology, The Long History of the Future.
-
-
What is an AI factory and what does it mean for enterprises?
Supported This form of specialized computing infrastructure powers some of our most popular services today
-
Why DragonForce is growing in prominence
News Unusually low profit share demands and broad infrastructure could rocket the group into infamy
-
Zero trust gains momentum amid growing network visibility challenges
News Organizations are looking to automation, orchestration, and risk mitigation as key security priorities
-
So long, Defender VPN: Microsoft is scrapping the free-to-use privacy tool over low uptake
News Defender VPN, Microsoft's free virtual private network, is set for the scrapheap, so you might want to think about alternative services.
-
Hackers are on a huge Microsoft 365 password spraying spree – here’s what you need to know
News A botnet made up of 130,000 compromised devices has been conducting a huge password spraying campaign targeting Microsoft 365 accounts.
-
Everything you need to know about the Microsoft Power Pages vulnerability
News A severe Microsoft Power Pages vulnerability has been fixed after cyber criminals were found to have been exploiting unpatched systems in the wild.
-
Microsoft is increasing payouts for its Copilot bug bounty program
News Microsoft has expanded the bug bounty program for its Copilot lineup, boosting payouts and adding coverage of WhatsApp and Telegram tools.
-
Billions of IoT devices will need to be secured in the next four years – zero trust could be the key to success
News Researchers have warned more than 28 billion IoT devices will need to be secured by 2028 as attacks on connected devices surge.
-
Hackers are using this new phishing technique to bypass MFA
News Microsoft has warned that a threat group known as Storm-2372 has altered its tactics using a specific ‘device code phishing’ technique to bypass MFA and steal access tokens.
-
A new phishing campaign is exploiting Microsoft’s legacy ADFS identity solution to steal credentials and bypass MFA
News Researchers at Abnormal Security have warned of a new phishing campaign targeting Microsoft's Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS) secure access system.