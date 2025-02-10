Detection is not enough: Exposed assets require rapid mitigation to reduce and eliminate risk
Improve security program outcomes
Cyber-risk lurks across all IT infrastructure. While detection and risk identification lay a foundation for risk management, detection alone is not enough. These often time-critical issues must be identified, triaged, and remediated before attackers can exploit them. Yet 68% of organizations struggle to prioritize the actions that can have the biggest impact on risk reduction.
In this insightful ESG report, learn why security hygiene and posture management are essential for modern risk management, including security detection, response, and compliance.
You’ll discover that:
- Few organizations have succeeded at integrating the many disparate risk solutions and data sets.
- A risk management foundation must support diverse operating environments, from small to very large.
- You need an end-to-end solution that unifies attack surface coverage data and helps to identify the highest risk gaps.
Download this report today to understand how you can mitigate the unending risk associated with poor security hygiene and posture with integrated risk management solutions.
Provided by ServiceNow
