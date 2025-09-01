Enterprises need to patch these Citrix flaws now

Citrix has issued patches for three new vulnerabilities in NetScaler Application Delivery Controller (ADC) and NetScaler Gateway products, warning that at least one is under active exploitation.

The cloud computing company has warned the flaws could allow attackers to carry out denial-of-service (DOS) attacks, access sensitive data, and potentially take control of affected systems.

CVE-2025-7775 has a CVSS score of 9.2, and is a memory overflow vulnerability leading to remote code execution and/or denial of service.

CVE-2025-7776, meanwhile, has a CVSS score of 8.8 and is a memory overflow vulnerability that leads to unpredictable or erroneous behavior and DDoS.

Finally, CVE-2025-8424, with a CVSS score of 8.7, allows improper access control on the NetScaler Management Interface.

The list of affected versions includes:

NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway 14.1 versions before 14.1-47.48

NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway 13.1, before 13.1-59.22.

NetScaler ADC 13.1-FIPS and NDcPP, before 13.1-37.241-FIPS

NetScaler ADC 12.1-FIPS and NDcPP, before 12.1-55.330-FIPS

These unsupported and end-of-life versions are believed to account for as many as one-in-five NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway installations.

“These flaws come as an unwelcome addition to the growing list documented in Citrix’s NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway products," said Conor Agnew, head of compliance at Closed Door Security.

"The most dangerous of these newly discovered flaws has received a critical rating, and allows a hacker to take control of or even crash a system remotely, making use of a memory overflow to wreck systems. Threat actors do not even need user credentials to carry out the attack."

Citrix flaws under active exploitation

Over the last few weeks, CVE‑2025‑7775 has already been targeted in zero-day attacks to deploy backdoors, Citrix said.

Caitlin Condon, VP of security research at VulnCheck, said that memory corruption vulnerabilities like CVE-2025-7775 and CVE-2025-7776 can be tricky to exploit, and tend to be used by state-sponsored or other skilled adversaries in targeted attacks, rather than more broadly leveraged by commodity attackers.

"While the Citrix advisory only explicitly mentions active exploitation of CVE-2025-7775, management interfaces for firewalls and security gateways have been targeted en masse in recent threat campaigns," she warned.

"It's likely that exploit chains targeting these vulnerabilities in the future may try to combine an initial access flaw like CVE-2025-7775 with a flaw like CVE-2025-8424 with management interface compromise as a goal."

Customers are advised to install the updated versions of NetScaler ADC and NetScaler Gateway as soon as possible.

"Companies and governments need to be vigilant, and ensure they’re keeping all software up to date, and moving off of outdated and unsupported systems," said Agnew.

"Companies should reach out to their vendors while the security flaws are being reviewed by Citrix, to seek guidance and consult on best practices moving forward, especially in the event that companies are still on unsupported platforms.”

