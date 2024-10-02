Exploring modern data security and management: Intelligent ransomware defense
Learn about the latest trends in ransomware attacks
One of the biggest obstacles for organizations today is the constant threat of a ransomware attack bringing operations to a screeching halt. An intelligent approach to backup and recovery can mean the difference between a brief interruption, and a chaotic and costly scramble lasting days or weeks to restore data and systems.
Join us for the second-panel discussion in the Exploring Modern Data Security and Management Series as we explore these ransomware considerations. We'll cover the latest trends in ransomware attacks, as well as state-of-the-art ways to defend your data and stop ransomware actors in their tracks.
What You'll Learn:
- Get up to date on trends in ransomware attacks
- Discover key considerations for data protection solutions
- Learn from the real-world experiences of other IT leaders
Provided by Cohesity
