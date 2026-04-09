From Cyber Security to Cyber Resiliency

Cyber threats aren't just growing—they're multiplying exponentially. AI-powered attacks are becoming more sophisticated by the day, exploiting vulnerabilities faster than traditional defences can respond. Meanwhile, the shift to cloud-first architectures has fundamentally transformed the enterprise landscape, creating new exposure points that demand a fresh approach to protection.

Join CTO Mark Molyneux as he cuts through the noise and shares powerful insights into the constantly evolving cyber-attack surface and demonstrates the importance of why a focus on creating an optimised cyber resiliency strategy is imperative.

Mark will guide you through:

The exponential threat landscape – Understanding how AI is fundamentally changing the nature and velocity of cyber attacks

– Understanding how AI is fundamentally changing the nature and velocity of cyber attacks Cloud-first realities – Why enterprises must rethink their security and recovery strategies for modern, distributed infrastructures

– Why enterprises must rethink their security and recovery strategies for modern, distributed infrastructures Building optimised cyber resilience – Practical frameworks for creating a strategy that doesn't just protect data, but ensures business continuity when threats become reality

– Practical frameworks for creating a strategy that doesn't just protect data, but ensures business continuity when threats become reality Real-world insights – Lessons learned from the front lines of enterprise cyber resilience