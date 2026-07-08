Databarracks expands business resilience services with Acumen acquisition

Databarracks has announced the acquisition of business continuity consultancy Acumen Business Services, in a move the company said will expand and strengthen its managed resilience offering.

The deal follows Databarracks’ purchase of PlanB Consulting in 2024 and continues the firm’s strategy of bringing business continuity and technology resilience services together under a single managed service model.

Founded in 1997, Acumen specializes in business continuity consulting services and serves more than 100 customers across sectors such as financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Upon completion of the acquisition, Acumen’s customers will gain access to Databarracks’ Business Resilience Managed Service and Recovery Confidence assurance framework, which combines business continuity planning with technology resilience and recovery capabilities.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

In an announcement, Databarracks’ resilience director Chris Butler said the two companies share a common approach to ensuring business continuity is practical for customers.

“Acumen has delivered business continuity and resilience services to some of the largest organizations in the UK and around the world,” he commented. “We share a common vision of embedding resilience and making BC practical and simple, while adding real value for our customers.”

Headquartered in London, Databarracks specializes in technology and business resilience services, providing managed backup, disaster recovery, cloud, and continuity solutions.

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The company said its Business Resilience function has seen rapid growth following the previous acquisition of PlanB Consulting in 2024, as customer demand for integrated resilience services continues to grow.

Commenting on the deal, Acumen founder Andy Osborne said the companies’ combined abilities will help customers better address the growing overlap between business continuity and technology resilience.

“Technology and cyber risk are absolutely central to business continuity, and Databarracks is leading the industry in an approach that brings them together,” he explained.

“This is the right next step for Acumen and our clients, combining our business continuity expertise with Databarracks’ strength in business and technology resilience and recovery solutions.”

Databarracks chairman Mike Osborne praised Acumen’s depth of expertise and long-standing contribution to the wider business continuity industry.

“I’ve known Acumen for a very long time,” he commented. “In addition to the great work the team has been delivering for decades, Andy has been prolific in contributing to the progress of the industry, authoring books and generally sharing his expertise.”

Osborne added that the deal reflects the growing demand for the company’s own managed resilience offering following its expansion in recent years.

“Databarracks’ Business Resilience function is growing rapidly following our previous acquisition of PlanB Consulting in 2024,” he explained. “Given the sheer pace of change in risk, there has been a fantastic response to our approach of delivering resilience as a managed service.”

Financial terms of the Acumen acquisition were not disclosed.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.

You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.