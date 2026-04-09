From Recovery to ResOps: The Next Evolution of Enterprise Resilience
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Operational disruption is no longer the exception — it’s the norm. Cyber incidents, outages, cloud sprawl, and growing operational complexity are forcing organizations to rethink how resilience is designed, owned, and executed.
In this fireside chat, IDC and Commvault introduce ResOps (Resilience Operations) a new way of thinking about how organizations operationalize resilience across people, processes, and technology. Rather than treating resilience as a set of disconnected tools or one-off recovery plans, ResOps frames it as an ongoing operational discipline.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
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