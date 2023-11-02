Futurize banking risk and compliance
Strategies to transform technology risk into advantage
A bank’s growth and competitiveness depends on its ability to innovate rapidly and safely. This can be a complex balancing act because faster digital innovation often exposes banks to greater technology, cyber, and operational risks.
And according to a comprehensive survey of 750 banking executives conducted by ServiceNow and ThoughtLab, seven out of 10 CEOs believe that technology risk is the biggest risk in today’s banking world.
Read this ebook now to learn how banks can avoid the downside of innovation by transforming risk into advantage, along with:
- Insights on how to solve foundational risk management challenges
- Strategies to transform risk management (technology risk in particular) at your bank
- Value that can only be realized through a single, unified platform
Download the whitepaper today.
Provided by ServiceNow
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.