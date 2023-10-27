Gartner® report: Market guide for zero trust network access

Did you know that an increasing number of organizations are implementing zero trust network access (ZTNA) to reduce risk and securely support their distributed workforces?

A Gartner forecast estimates that by 2025, at least 70% of new remote access deployments will mostly be served by ZTNA rather than VPN services. This is an increase from less than 10% at the end of 2021.

Zscaler has produced this asset to help enterprise IT teams that are tasked with the combined tasks of facilitating their company’s digital transformation goals while ensuring security and privacy mandates are met.

Market Guide for ZTNA includes key findings and recommendations. By reading this whitepaper, you will have overview of:

The ZTNA market and how it’s evolving

Benefits, risks, and use cases of ZTNA

ZTNA brokers connections between authorized users and specific private applications. This makes granting zero trust access based on context such as identity, device, and content possible. Unlike VPNs, ZTNA solutions like Zscaler Private Access™ deliver application access without network access and make applications invisible to the open internet.

