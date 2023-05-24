How applications are attacked
A year in application security
Cloudflare sees up to 61 million requests per second, meaning we have an unprecedented view into Internet trends like application attacks and API traffic, and automated bot activity. We have put that incredible visibility to use by profiling a year of attacks targeting the applications that run business.
Join Cloudflare Field CTO Trey Guinn and Product Marketing Director, in this on-demand webinar as they discuss key attacks that organizational security postures must account for in 2023 such as:
- Most commonly mitigated attacks
- The rise of brute force account takeover
- How DDoS attacks compares to application attacks
- The role of bad bots vs. verified bot traffic
- Where API traffic fits in - and how attackers target APIs
Download now to learn more.
Provided by Cloudflare
ITPro Newsletter
A daily dose of IT news, reviews, features and insights, straight to your inbox!
Most Popular
By ITPro
Resources
A daily dose of IT news, reviews, features and insights, straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to ITPro. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.