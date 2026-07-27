Hugging Face CEO calls for ‘radical transparency’ in wake of OpenAI attack
The AI library chief has called for investment to help “build powerful cyber defenses”, as alleged weaknesses in OpenAI’s monitoring emerge
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The AI library chief has called for investment to help “build powerful cyber defenses”, as alleged weaknesses in OpenAI’s monitoring emerge